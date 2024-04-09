Child sexual assault investigations dating back to '05 results in charges against 1 man, 2 women

Three people have been charged with physical or sexual abuse of children in Edson and Fort McMurray over a lengthy period of time dating back to 2005.

Police initially began an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of children in Edson between 2005 and 2011.

On March 21, Jimmy Allen Fransen, 51, of Fort McMurray was arrested and charged with:

sexual assault;

sexual assault with a weapon;

sexual interference with a child under the age of 16;

sexual exploitation;

making and possession of child pornography; and

failure to provide the necessaries of life.

On April 8, Sherina Maria Handsor, 43, of Sandy Beach, Alta., was arrested and charged with:

assault causing bodily harm;

assault with a weapon, forcible confinement; and

failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Fransen was released from custody under conditions that restrict contact with children.

He's set to appear in court in Edson on May 7.

Following his arrest, police received unrelated allegations of child sexual abuse in Fort McMurray between 2017 and 2023.

On April 6, Fransen and Brenda Disher, 45, also known as Brenda Fransen, of Fort McMurray, were arrested and charged with:

making, distribution and possession of child pornography;

sexual assault;

sexual interference involving a child;

sexual exploitation; and

trafficking a person under the age of 18.

They were both released from custody with conditions not to have any contact with children, and are scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on April 29.

Police believe there may be additional victims in both Edson and Fort McMurray, and they're asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP Serious Crimes Branch at 780-509-3290.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.