More Co-op gas bars coming to Edmonton and area
Co-op has purchased 25 gas stations from Husky to expand into Edmonton and surrounding communities, the company says.
Announced Thursday, the deal will affect 20 Husky-branded gas stations in Edmonton, two fuel retailers in Edson, and a station in Stony Plain, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, and Fort Saskatchewan.
North Central Co-op will take possession of 17 fuel retail sites on Sept. 13 and the supply contracts for eight independent Husky locations.
The gas stations will continue operating under the Husky brand until they are re-branded as Co-op or as an independent Co-op brand over the next "several months."
"We're so proud to share this announcement today," said Dean McKim, North Central Co-op CEO.
"Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op's commitment to growing and serving our community for the long term," McKim added in a statement.
The deal stems from a November 2021 agreement Co-op entered with Federated Co-operatives Limited to acquire 171 Husky gas stations from Cenovus Energy Inc.
According to Co-op, myHusky Rewards points can still be redeemed and earned at Husky locations. Husky gift cards can still be used but can no longer be purchased at the affected gas stations.
Co-op members can use their personal numbers at the gas stations once the rebranding is complete.
For a full list of gas stations switching to the Co-op banner, visit the company's website.
