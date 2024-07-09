More drugs, guns, cash seized during follow-up investigation by ALERT Red Deer

A follow-up conducted after a May 2024 investigation led ALERT Red Deer's organized crime team to more firearms, drugs and cash.

With help from RCMP, the team searched a vehicle and a home in the Pines neighbourhood.

Five firearms, about $70,000 worth of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl as well as $5,540 in cash was recovered.

ALERT said none of the firearms were lawfully possessed and have been sent for analysis. They also said one of the firearms, a rifle, had its serial number defaced.

Firearms seized by ALERT Red Deer's organized crime team during a June 2024 search of a car and home. (Source: ALERT Red Deer)

In May, ALERT found more than $220,000 worth of drugs and five firearms during a search of a home in the Eastview neighbourhood.

Officers continued to target those suspects from the initial investigation which they said helped the team identify the second suspected drug stash location in the Pines neighbourhood.

"Our work doesn't stop with an arrest," said Insp. Brad Lundeen, ALERT Regional in a news release.

"ALERT remains diligent in exploring other targets and places of interest to ensure we completely dismantle drug trafficking networks," he continued.

Charges have not yet been laid in either investigation but ALERT said several suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.