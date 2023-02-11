More than 100 kids hit the hill for freestyle skiing competition

The Edmonton Freestyle Ski Club is hosting a freestyle competition this weekend at Sunridge Ski Area.

More than 100 kids ages 8 to 18 have come out to participate in moguls on Saturday, and slopestyle on Sunday.

"This is the introduction to competing for most of our athletes. You get the excitement and the feel of wearing a competition bib, being in the start gate, being counted down to compete, and having everyone cheer you on," said Greg Cruickshank of EFSC.

Skiers will be judged on their skills and tricks.

Medals will be awarded to the top three children in each age group.