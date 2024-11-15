More than 100 new affordable housing units to be built in Edmonton

Two new affordable housing projects are moving ahead with help from the federal government.

"We know that the need for housing is incredibly high here in Edmonton and projects like this one will help provide safe, affordable homes for those who need them," said Coun. Ashley Salvador.

One of the projects will happen in her ward. The St. Paul's Lutheran Church has gifted its property at 9155 79 Ave. to the Right at Home Housing Society.

"This project includes 11 units of affordable housing, consisting of seven one-bedroom units, two of which are accessible, two two-bedroom units, and two four-bedroom units," said Marisa Redmond, the Right at Home Housing Society's executive director.

"The mom and dad or whatever the combination is, and their kids will be able to be in one of these apartments, one of these homes for $550 a month," said Randy Boissonnault, Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages minister.

"That is deeply affordable. That is how you can actually make sure that a family can get on its feet," he added.

The minister announced $2.8 million in federal funding to get the project off the ground.

"It’s also providing a flexible community space that can be used by residents and community groups and that is going to be designed to bring the King Edward community park together," said Boissonnault.

Another $6.4 million is going to the Métis Capital Housing Corporation to provide 127 transitional homes to people in need.

"Projects like this not only allow us to create jobs and put people to work but they actually build people’s capacity to contribute to the economy," said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

"When people have a safe place to call home their stress level is low, they’re able to think about other things other than daily struggles and when they do that people contribute not only for their own well-being, for their own success, but they also make society a better place," he added.