More than 100 schools in the Edmonton Zone have COVID-19 cases

EDMONTON -

Nearly 200 Edmonton Zone schools have COVID-19 cases on the first day Alberta Health began to report infections in the classroom online.

There are 179 schools on alert with two to nine cases in the Edmonton Zone, and 10 schools with outbreaks — 10+ cases.

Four of the schools in the outbreak category are in Edmonton: Edmonton Islamic Academy, John Paul I Catholic School, Nellie Carlson School and Westglen School.

On Tuesday, Alberta said it would resume reporting school cases, and next week school districts will start contact notification to parents if their child is exposed to COVID-19. Health officials will conduct contact tracing for schools starting in November.

The province also announced it would give rapid tests to K-6 schools with outbreaks as children 12 and under can’t get vaccinated.

Rapid tests will be voluntary and administered by parents at home.

Alberta also recommended school divisions to implement a vaccine mandate for staff.