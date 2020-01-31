EDMONTON -- The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta says 21,670 Albertans may have been affected by a cyberattack at LifeLabs in December.

The breach happened on Dec. 17, potentially compromising personal information of up to 15 million Canadians, primarily in B.C. and Ontario. LifeLabs also said at the time that a small number of customers in other provinces may have been affected.

LifeLabs operates four business units, including LifeLabs Genetics, Rocky Mountain Analytical and Excelleris. Anyone who received a test or service from LifeLabs Genetics or Rocky Mountain Analytical could have been impacted.

Names, addresses, emails, logins, passwords, date of birth, health card numbers, gender, phone numbers, password security questions and test results is all information that was included in the breach.

Anyone who believes their personal or health information may have been compromised should contact LifeLabs for more information. The business has a dedicated phone number for the incident – 1-888-918-0467 – or on its website.

The OIPC is investigating the breach to determine whether LifeLabs has complied with its oblications under the Health Information Act and or the Personal Information Protection Act.