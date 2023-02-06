More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23

Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton.

Investigators launched an investigation in July 2022 after a home in the area of 151 Street and 97 Avenue was robbed. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.

The resident, who has a valid firearms Possession and Acquisition Licences (PAL) was not home at the time of the break-in, police said.

Police have since found 23 of the stolen firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, gun powder, and fentanyl and methamphetamine with a street value of more than $10,000.

On Jan. 18, a 40-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators say the three suspects are not known to the homeowner and have no ties to the home.

“We are pleased to have identified those responsible and recovered a portion of what could have posed a risk to the public at some point,” acting Staff Sgt. Terence Mak said in a news release. “We do however have lots of work to do with recovering the remaining stolen firearms.”

Anyone with information about the remaining firearms is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.