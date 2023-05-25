More than 200 structures burned in northern Alta. community; crews battling 15,000 ground fires
More than 100 homes and 200 structures have been destroyed by fire in the community of Fox Lake.
The community is one of three on Little Red River Cree Nation (LRRCN) about 850 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Its 3,700 residents were forced out on May 3, and the chief of LRRCN says it could be months before anyone who has a home to go back to can return.
Evacuees are currently spread out in a number of communities, including High River, Paddle Prairie, and Fort McMurray.
"It's been over three weeks now people have been out of the community and living in, a good chunk of our people are living in gymnasiums here and in High Level and Fort McMurray," said Darryel Sowan, communications lead for the community.
Sowan says a 500-person camp at John D'Or Prairie will open by the end of next week to bring some of the evacuees living in evacuation centres closer to home.
"People should be moving in there by next weekend, we hope."
A second 500-person camp is also under construction.
LRRCN Chief Conroy Sewepagaham says there are currently 15,000 ground fires burning in Fox Lake, threatening the buildings that are still standing.
Each night, LRRCN members go to the community to fight the ground fires.
"A lot of the folks that’s been doing the ground work at night time with our crews have already lost their homes. It's just the ability for them to feel a little closer to home, despite the fact that a building they used to call home is not there standing," Sewepagaham said Thursday. "They simply just want to do something for the community."
Sewepagaham says once the ground fires are out, Fox Lake residents will be allowed back in a controlled reentry to collect any remaining belongings.
REBUILDING FOX LAKE
After that, the rebuilding of the community will begin, with challenges not faced by any other community in Alberta ravaged by wildfires.
"This is not Fort Mac. This is not Slave Lake. All the other fires that have happened in Alberta, they all have readily available infrastructure leading up to them. So their rebuilding could be done expeditiously. We don’t necessarily have that luxury," Sewepagaham said.
The community is only accessible by ice road in winter.
In summer, a barge carries people and vehicles to Fox Lake.
"A lot of people don’t realize that Fox Lake with our huge population, the only way we can bring in goods is in the winter time. So from December to March."
"Anything that you need, all the necessities of life, we do it in the winter time."
The existing barge wasn't large enough to carry tools or materials to rebuild the community, but Sewepagaham says thanks in part to the province, a new barge is on its way from the U.S.
"It will be brought in in 23 pieces, and it will basically be used for hauling heavy equipment, part of the cleanup, which is going to be a massive operation."
Sewepagaham says special workers and equipment will need to be brought in to deal with asbestos in the community.
Getting power back to Fox Lake will also be a challenge, but Sewepagaham hopes the new barge will help.
"There are some power poles that are quite the length and the weight, which unfortunately our current barge operations can’t handle that weight."
The road leading to Fox Lake will present some challenges for rebuilding as well. According to Sowan, Highway 58 is more than 130 kilometres of gravel road.
While the province had a plan in place to pave the road in sections, LRRCN officials hope the destruction in the community will cause the government to update its timeline.
Both Sewepagaham and Sowan say Fox Lake residents are resilient, and it's helping everyone get through a tough time.
"It's lifting. It gives me a little extra boost in terms of shifting through those nights. Some days, lack of sleep. But that’s what’s keeping me going," Sewepagaham said.
"The people of Little Red are very resilient and they know what they’re doing. They band together when the tragedies like this happen."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
Man in his 80s hospitalized after major fire at Montreal heritage building
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke. One person, a man in his 80s, was sent to hospital.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Ont. university will waive tuition fees for students from First Nations whose traditional territory it's on
The University of Waterloo has announced it will offer free tuition to students from two First Nations whose traditional territory covers the land where the university is located.
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
BREAKING | Death investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after child goes missing
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Calgary
-
UCP leader warns voters against re-electing Rachel Notley and NDP at Calgary rally
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith continually linked her NDP opponent with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an election rally Thursday night.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
-
NDP inches ahead in Calgary, but new poll suggests it may not be enough
Just days before Albertans head to the polls, new research suggests Rachel Notley's NDP holds a modest edge in battleground Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
-
Saskatoon teacher on bicycle dies in fatal cement truck collision
A Saskatoon teacher died in a collision involving a cement truck late Wednesday afternoon..
Regina
-
Sask. Indigenous construction company claims it was barred from hiring employees from First Nations communities
A First Nations controlled construction company in Saskatchewan says it’s having trouble with its union after learning it can not hire employees directly from First Nations.
-
Federal minister announces $7.6 million for Sask. business and training programs
Federal Minister Dan Vandal was in Saskatoon today announcing more than $7.6 million in funding for businesses and training programs in Saskatchewan.
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
Atlantic
-
French immersion changes in N.B. town frustrate mayor, families
The mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., says local changes to French immersion this fall will hurt students and the community.
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after child goes missing
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
Montreal
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
-
Man in his 80s hospitalized after major fire at Montreal heritage building
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke. One person, a man in his 80s, was sent to hospital.
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT | Environment Canada issues pollution advisory as Montreal heritage building burns
Environment Canada is advising residents in Montreal to take caution on Friday as the major fire downtown has caused pollution levels to rise. A special air quality statement is in effect for the entire Island of Montreal noting that 'pollution levels are above normal and expected to persist until midday.'
Ottawa
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of May.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman reaches the top of Mount Everest
A Cambridge woman is climbing Mount Everest, as her husband is back home cheering her on.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Kitchener
A person in critical condition has been airlifted to an out-of-region hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Kitchener.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Death investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after child goes missing
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
-
Ont. man faces more than 80 charges after 21 stolen vehicles recovered
An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.
Winnipeg
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
-
Group of political activists plan to flood by-election ballot in Winnipeg
A group of political activists is planning to flood the ballot in a federal by-election in Winnipeg with more than 60 independent candidates in protest of Canada's current electoral system.
Vancouver
-
Helicopter in downtown Vancouver Friday to replace Shaw Tower sign
Residents and visitors in downtown Vancouver can expect to see a low-flying helicopter in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood Friday morning as a result of a recent corporate merger.
-
Non-market housing 'renaissance'? Ownership options growing in B.C.
Home ownership is out of reach for many British Columbians in the face of ever-rising prices, but non-traditional options are becoming an increasingly attractive prospect – despite the caveats.
-
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Super exciting': Vancouver Island distilleries, wineries and breweries win international awards
Vancouver Island breweries, wineries and distilleries have been cleaning up on the world stage throughout the past few years.
-
Police give all clear after intruder situation near Langford
Mounties have reopened streets in a rural area north of Langford after police responded to a report of an intruder entering someone's home on Thursday afternoon.
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich deemed not suspicious
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.