More than $450K up for grabs in Oilers 'No Kid Left Alone' 50/50 raffle

    The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is hoping to make sure children in need are taken care of this holiday season.

    The organization has launched the 'No Kid Left Alone' 50/50 and holiday bonus raffle in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital and Make-A-Wish.

    "We're super excited," said Jennifer Hutchinson, senior development officer at the Stollery Children's Hospital.

    "We've been partners with the Oilers for a long time and we're really grateful for all of the support that they send to sick kids," she added.

    Hutchinson said without support from Oilers fans and the community the Stollery wouldn't be able to offer the specialized care it does to kids from all across Western Canada.

    "If you were to connect with Oil fans all over Alberta you'd find that most of them have a connection to the Stollery or know somebody who does," Hutchinson said.

    Make-A-Wish Canada is 'thrilled' to be a charity partner as well.

    "Funds from this 50/50 will help grant life-changing wishes to critically ill children across Canada and right here in Alberta where we have 500 wishes pending right now," said Jen Garden, Make-A-Wish Canada chapter director.

    The raffle will feature 20 prizes including cash, premium Oilers tickets, gift cards and signed jerseys.

    Of course there's also the jackpot. People can also buy a ticket for the holiday bonus jackpot that started at $450,000.

    "The bigger the better," said Hutchinson.

    The No Kid Left Alone 50/50 and bonus holiday raffle runs from Dec. 18 until Dec. 31.

