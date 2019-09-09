

CTV News Edmonton





Edmonton police are set to announce dozens of charges after nearly $810,000 of illegal drugs and firearms were seized in two significant drug trafficking busts.

Police said three people have been charged in connection with the two seizures but otherwise disclosed few details in a news release Monday.

They are expected to release more information in a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A cache of drugs and guns seized in both operations will be on display.

The charges come nearly two months after the Alberta Law Enforcement Team seized more than 11 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $1 million from an apartment in Pembina in an unrelated investigation.

Officials said at the time it was one of the largest seizures of its kind in ALERT’s history.