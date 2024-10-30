EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Morinville junior high students participate in 66-foot-high Pumpkin Drop Challenge

    Share

    Students at a Morinville junior high school tested their engineering and aerodynamics knowledge by dropping pumpkins 66 feet in the air.

    The Pumpkin Drop Challenge showcased the Grade 8 and 9 students' hard work of building a capsule to hold and protect a pumpkin from a high fall.

    Each team of five students carefully designed the pumpkin capsule over several days with a $20 budget to spend on padding and a parachute in order to prevent the pumpkin from breaking on impact.

    Some students chose to line their capsules with sponges, pillows, cotton balls, balloons and pool noodles, hoping they will break the fall and keep their gourd safe.

    To heighten the risk, Four Winds Public School partnered with the Morinville Fire Department to bring in a fire truck equipped with a ladder. The 66-foot fall is certainly no cake-walk for the junior high students and their capsules.

    "We've done some calculations with gravity and force, and (the students) are very confident that we're going to have some pumpkins that survive this year," said Christina Dafoe, vice-principal of Four Winds Public School. "They'll take all of the capsules and drop them one at a time … to see if any survive."

    It's an activity that's both engaging and educational for the Grade 8 and 9 students.

    "I just present a challenge to them, and then they take it above and beyond … we learn a lot about physics gravity, as well as different absorption and materials they can use to protect their pumpkin," Dafoe said.

    "It's hands on, and you don't realize (the students) are learning all these different components as you're working and building … you're really doing a lot of work while having fun and cooperating in a team as well." 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News