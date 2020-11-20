EDMONTON -- More than 57 per cent of Alberta’s COVID-19 victims suffered from dementia, according to data posted on the Government of Alberta website.

The statistics, last updated Nov. 17, list 249 of 432 victims as having dementia as a comorbidity -- the second-most of any listed underlying health conditions.

“The whole issue of COVID-19 in long term care homes is tragic. It is compounded by dementia because of the inability to understand what is going on,” said Michelle Mulder, CEO of Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

“They don’t understand the rules, they forget the rules and it’s just a heartbreaking situation for everyone,” said Mulder.

Hypertension was the most common comorbidity in Alberta’s COVID-19 deaths at 87.3 per cent (377 victims). Cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and diabetes rounded out the top five.

The entire list can be found here.

As of Nov. 19, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Alberta was 443, which accounted for nearly four per cent of all deaths in Canada (11,265).