Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data

Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.

Edmonton had three fatal and nine serious-injury motorcycle crashes between Jan. 1 and July 6 this year.

The 12 crashes mark the highest year-to-date count since 2013.

Fatal or serious injury motorcycle crashes in Edmonton since 2013.

There were also three fatal motorcycle crashes in the first six months of 2015, 2016 and 2019, but nine is the highest count of serious-injury collisions since 2013, year to date.

"I don't think there's any pattern but I think there's more distracted driving, more traffic on the road," Edmonton Police Service Sgt. Rohitas Chandra told CTV News Edmonton.

In total, Edmonton has had 23 motorcycle crashes in 2023, according to the city.

Its data shows 2015 had the most motorcycle crashes in the last 10 years with a total of 208.

These crashes increased in rural areas and decreased in Edmonton and Calgary in the past three years, but that has flipped in 2023, the president of the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society said.

"The switch into the urban centres is concerning," Liane Langlois said. "Great we're not having as many out there in the countryside but why now, all of a sudden, has it been in urban centres?

"Unfortunately, the alleged at-fault reasons is still weighing heavily more on the rider versus car drivers, even in multi-vehicles. It's unfortunate, but we're trying to do everything we can to get our community to do better."

Langlois urged all drivers to follow the rules of the road and, like Chandra, stressed the importance of wearing proper gear, including a helmet, jacket, pants, boots and gloves.

"It gives you the best chance to survive collisions. It won't necessarily stop broken bones but it will save your skin and give you the best chance of recovery," Langlois said.

"To prevent injuries or have less injuries, you gotta have the right equipment," Chandra echoed. "You probably can't prevent the collision, but you probably can prevent or limit the amount of injuries that come out of it."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch and Jessica Robb