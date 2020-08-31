EDMONTON -- A 46-year-old man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash on Groat Road on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. just south of 107 Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle was driving northbound on Groat Road when the driver lost control and hit the centre barrier.

The man riding the bike flipped over the barrier into an oncoming truck in the southbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.

No charges have been laid in the crash.