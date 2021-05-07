EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist died following a collision on Highway 2 between Range Road 33 and Range Road 34.

RCMP said two motorcycles were travelling southbound and a northbound one tonne truck collided Friday.

According to Mounties, one of the motorcycle drivers was declared dead on scene. The driver of the truck and second motorcycle driver received no injuries.

Traffic in the area will be detoured as the highway is closed to allow officials to complete their investigation, RCMP said.

Fairview, Alta. is approximately 115 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.