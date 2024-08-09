EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Motorcyclist killed in south Edmonton crash

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.

    Police were called to the 41 Avenue off-ramp on the QEII just before 7:30 p.m.

    The 34-year-old man was driving at a "high rate of speed" northbound on the highway before he got on the off-ramp, lost control and hit the guard rail, RCMP said.

    The man, from Leduc, died on scene, police said.

    RCMP believe there was another motorcycle travelling the same way at the time of the crash and want to speak with the driver.

    The motorcycle is described as blue with gold accents.

    The driver is asked to call RCMP at 780-980-7267.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News