Motorcyclist killed in south Edmonton crash

A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in south Edmonton on Wednesday.

Police were called to the 41 Avenue off-ramp on the QEII just before 7:30 p.m.

The 34-year-old man was driving at a "high rate of speed" northbound on the highway before he got on the off-ramp, lost control and hit the guard rail, RCMP said.

The man, from Leduc, died on scene, police said.

RCMP believe there was another motorcycle travelling the same way at the time of the crash and want to speak with the driver.

The motorcycle is described as blue with gold accents.

The driver is asked to call RCMP at 780-980-7267.