Motorcyclist seriously injured in south Edmonton crash: police

Edmonton police responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle in south Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

The intersection at 111 Street and 23 Avenue was closed in all directions but has reopened.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in south Edmonton on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

"Significant traffic delays are expected, and motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate," EPS said.

More details to come…