

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





As more than 150,000 students across the city return to school Tuesday, Edmonton Police Service is reminding motorists to take extra care when driving near schools and playgrounds.

EPS said drivers should adhere to the 30 km/h speed limits in and around playground zones, and keep an eye out for children who may run out between parked vehicles.

More than 30,000 tickets were issued to motorists caught speeding in these zones in the 2017-18 school year, and more than 46,000 tickets the previous year.

On Tuesday, EPS gave four motorists "failing grades" for speeding through playground zones.

EPS NE Div Const. Brett Chipchase and Const. Scott Limon handed out a failing grade to four motorists for speeding through a Playground Zone this morning during the first day of school. No excuses. Slow down YEG! #yeg #yegtraffic #police pic.twitter.com/HG6c5FMTAQ — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) September 4, 2018

EPS is launching its “Be a textbook driver” public awareness campaign this week while police agencies across the province will be increasing enforcement of playground zones as a back-to-school initiative Sept. 10-14.