EDMONTON -- Mounties say they've identified two students they believe to be responsible for a threat that prompted an investigation and heightened police presence at a Sherwood Park school Tuesday.

Strathcona County RCMP say there is no concern for student safety.

Officer were investigating a threat made to F.R. Haythorne Junior High in Sherwood Park.

Police say the investigation started with a tip they received on Monday. Investigators say a student had received an anonymous call warning there would be a shooting at the school the following day, according to the complaint.

Mounties say they then advised Elk Island Public Schools.

In a message to parents, EIPS said to expect a police presence at school on Tuesday as a precaution.