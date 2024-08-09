Multiple crashes reported after QEII closed south of Edmonton due to serious rollover

A teenage girl was taken to hospital on Friday after a serious crash on the QEII.

Stars Air Ambulance confirmed the girl was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton after a vehicle rollover in the Millet area.

A section of the QEII was closed for several hours because of the crash.

Friday night the Millet Fire Department posted on Facebook that it had responded to three more crashes involving more than 12 vehicles in the area, caused by "impatience" due to the ongoing closure of the Highway 2.

"Be patient on the highways and roads," read part of a post from the department around 9 p.m. "Arriving late is more important to your loved ones than not arriving at all."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to RCMP for more information and is awaiting a response.