Five firefighters were taken to the hospital as precaution after four separate fires in Edmonton over the weekend.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) were called to a three-alarm fire at a commercial block in the area of Wagner Road and 83 Street at 1:31 p.m.

A total of 27 firetrucks and 108 firefighters battled the fire and had it under control before 5 p.m. It was declared officially out nearly 12 hours later, at 5:01 a.m.

The three firefighters taken to the hospital as precaution were released Saturday night.

Crews were called to a grass fire near the River Ridge Golf and Country Club in Windermere at 5:53 p.m., EFRS said. The blaze did not spread or affect any homes, but with the wind making it difficult to battle the fire on Saturday, crews contained it and put out the remaining hot spots on Sunday.

Late Saturday night, firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 208A Street and 92A Avenue. There were people inside the home at the time of the fire, EFRS said, but there no injuries.

Two firefighters were transported to hospital as precaution, but they have since been released, EFRS said.

On Sunday morning at approximately 10 a.m., crews responded to a townhouse fire in the area of 47 Street and 126 Avenue.

The fire was contained to one unit and there were no injuries.

EFRS is investigating the cause of all four fires and there are no damage estimates yet.