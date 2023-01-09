Multiple Grande Prairie locations threatened, no risk to threats: RCMP

Monday morning threats to multiple Grande Prairie schools, as well as a private business and home, came from outside of Canada, according to Mounties.

The first call to police was made by a member of the public shortly before 8 a.m. They told police they "received a phone call advising of a potentially threatening situation."

Around 10:15 a.m., a school reported a potential threat.

Throughout the morning, three more schools, a school district office, and a hotel outside the city "received similar calls advising of a potential threat to the location," police say.

"Preliminary investigation determined the origin of all the phone calls originated from outside of Canada. Grande Prairie RCMP believe there is no risk to students, staff or the public at this time," Mounties said in a noon statement.

"Grande Prairie RCMP take threats like these very seriously as they can have significant impact on students, staff, families and our community’s feeling of safety and mental wellbeing."

Anyone with information about the threats was asked to call the detachment at 780-930-5700, local police, or Crime Stoppers.