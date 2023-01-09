Multiple Grande Prairie locations threatened, no risk to threats: RCMP

Grande Prairie map

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island