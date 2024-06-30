Multiple people injured in RV police chase in Lloydminster: RCMP
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
RCMP were investigating a weapons complaint near the Weaver Park Campground around 7:15 p.m. when they say a foot chase ensued with the male suspect.
Mounties said the man then stole an RV with people inside and tried to ram an RCMP officer.
The man hit several people with the RV while attempting to escape, RCMP said, but officers were able to arrest him after he crashed the RV into several other nearby civilian vehicles.
During the interaction, an RCMP officer fired his gun at the man but did not hurt him.
One Mountie and multiple people at the campground were hurt, but no details have been given on the extent of their injuries.
The Director of Law Enforcement has directed the RCMP to investigate the circumstances around the shooting, and the RCMP's internal review process is underway.
More WestJet flight cancellations as strike hits tens of thousands of travellers
WestJet has cancelled nearly 700 flights as of Sunday, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
Canada advances to Copa America quarterfinals after scoreless draw with Chile
Maxime Crépeau finished with three saves to lead Canada to a scoreless draw with Chile at Inter & Co Stadium on Saturday night, sending the Canadians to the quarterfinal round of Copa America in their first appearance.
Fire tears through Ol’ Beautiful taproom in Inglewood
A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
WestJet service out of Saskatoon grinds to a halt after surprise long weekend mechanics' strike
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
Death investigation underway in Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
White lifts Vancouver Whitecaps to 4-3 comeback victory over St. Louis City
A wave of relief washed over Brian White on Saturday night. After going two months without scoring, the Vancouver Whitecaps striker finally put a ball into the back of the net.
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
WATCH LIVE Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
From Ile-Bizard to Paris, a Montreal triathlete's training pays off
For triathlete Emy Legault, her journey to the Paris Olympic Games started at home with her sister in Montreal's Ile Bizard neighbourhood.
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
Cape Breton golf course residences win national award
The recent construction of seasonal homes at a Cape Breton golf course is proving to be a hole-in-one on the national stage.
‘I think kindness creates a loving environment where nobody is invisible’: Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
1 man dead, 2 others still missing after boaters disappear near Grand Rapids
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
William Avenue reopened following house fire demolition
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
More than 200 people evacuated following apartment fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
WestJet cancels all departing flights from Ottawa Sunday amid ongoing mechanics strike
Travellers in Ottawa flying with WestJet on Sunday were met with cancellations as the airline continues to call off flights across the country amid an ongoing strike by its mechanics union.
Firefighters put down planter fire on a balcony in Centretown
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters have quickly extinguished a fire that started in a planter on a balcony of a building on Bank Street in Centretown on Sunday.
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
As police increasingly use facial recognition technology, calls grow for regulations
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
'Destroyed the whole crop': wet summer weather challenges Simcoe Muskoka farmers
The wet June that was has been ideal for preventing a repeat of last year's forest fire season, but it has also been excessive for some farmers and their crops.
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Regional police arrest man in connection to taxi scam in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a Toronto man in connection to a taxi scam in Cambridge.
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
London area track and field athletes book tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
London WOLFPAAC football roster doubles as girls’ football popularity rises
Just two years after the WWOLFPAAC’s creation, the roster has doubled in size.
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
Man arrested for intimate partner violence in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Grand Avenue West in Chatham Friday night.