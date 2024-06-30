EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Multiple people injured in RV police chase in Lloydminster: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.

    RCMP were investigating a weapons complaint near the Weaver Park Campground around 7:15 p.m. when they say a foot chase ensued with the male suspect.

    Mounties said the man then stole an RV with people inside and tried to ram an RCMP officer.

    The man hit several people with the RV while attempting to escape, RCMP said, but officers were able to arrest him after he crashed the RV into several other nearby civilian vehicles.

    During the interaction, an RCMP officer fired his gun at the man but did not hurt him.

    One Mountie and multiple people at the campground were hurt, but no details have been given on the extent of their injuries.

    The Director of Law Enforcement has directed the RCMP to investigate the circumstances around the shooting, and the RCMP's internal review process is underway. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News