Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP

Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.

Mounties in Fort Vermilion say a 45-year-old man died during Monday's parade in La Crete just before noon.

The man from Mackenzie County fell off the equipment he was throwing candy from, police said.

The RCMP say officers were dispatched to assist emergency services with the accident.

La Crete is located nearly 700 kilometres north of Edmonton.

With files from the Canadian Press