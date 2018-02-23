A 20-year-old Edmonton man originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal fire is now facing lesser charges.

Firefighters were called to a home in Armitage Crescent on August 22, 2017, where they found a 29-year-old mother and her 5-month old son in serious conditions.

The baby later died of smoke inhalation.

The Edmonton Police Service received information the blaze started when outside patio furniture was deliberate set on fire near the front door of the home.

Bronson Woycenko, 20, was initially charged with second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life, and two counts of mischief.

But on Friday, EPS said most of the charges have been withdrawn because the Crown determined the evidence would likely not result in a conviction.

Woycenko is now charged with causing damage to property charges and two counts of mischief.

A 20-year-old woman was originally arrested in connection to the fire, but all the charges have since been dropped.

EPS said homicide detectives continue to investigate.