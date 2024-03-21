Murder charge laid in strangulation death in north Edmonton

One person has been charged after a man was strangled over the weekend.

Police were called about the death of a man at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 84 Street and 136 Avenue.

Officers found the man's body in the basement of a home when they arrived.

An autopsy completed on Thursday found the victim, Austin Anderson, 29, had been strangled. The manner of death is homicide.

Joshua Farley, 31, has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Anderson's death.

Police say the two men knew each other.