EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Murder charge laid in strangulation death in north Edmonton

    Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    One person has been charged after a man was strangled over the weekend.

    Police were called about the death of a man at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 84 Street and 136 Avenue.

    Officers found the man's body in the basement of a home when they arrived.

    An autopsy completed on Thursday found the victim, Austin Anderson, 29, had been strangled. The manner of death is homicide.

    Joshua Farley, 31, has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Anderson's death.

    Police say the two men knew each other. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News