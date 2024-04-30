Josh Classen's forecast: Cool, windy and some mixed precipitation

Rain moved into the Edmonton area overnight and we'll continue to see some precipitation through the morning hours.

Most of the modelling indicates a flip from rain to snow at some point in the morning, but there's some uncertainty with when/if that'll happen.

It's the temperature about 1500 metres above the ground that plays a key role in determining precip type, not the surface temperature. Unfortunately, we just don't have a lot of timely info on the temperature at that height.

So, this is one of those spring-time situations where it could go a couple different ways. It could stay all rain, it could become a mixture of rain & snow, or it could just flip over fully to snow.

I think it'll PROBABLY be a rain/snow mix or wet snow through the morning and then taper off midday. We also can't rule out a bit of snow accumulation in a few spots around the area (particularly grassy areas).

We'll stay cloudy and gusty through the afternoon with a chance of some hit & miss showers (but the steadier rain should move out by midday).

There's another potential for some steadier rain (or a rain/snow mix) late tonight and early Wednesday.

Elsewhere, heavy snow has hit parts of SW Alberta, the Calgary region and the Banff/Canmore area.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements remain in effect for those areas (with expanded snowfall warnings likely).

The Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg regions have also been added to the special weather statement and we've had some snow accumulation through that area.

Cool temperatures can be expected for the next few days. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the "bottom" of the cool spell with temperatures gradually rebounding through Thu/Fri.

Daytime highs should return to average (somewhere in the teens) by the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a mix of rain & wet snow this morning.

Cloudy with a 60% chance of hit & miss showers this afternoon.

Wind NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 4

Tonight - Cloudy. Wind easing. 70% chance of rain and/or snow after midnight.

9pm: 3

Wednesday - 70% chance of rain and/or snow in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17