Murder charge laid in Whyte Avenue apartment killing
One person has been charged in connection with a homicide at a Whyte Avenue apartment earlier this week.
The body of Krishnil Mani was found in a suite at the Whyte Fringe building at 82 Avenue and 97 Street at 5:13 a.m. on Wednesday.
Nathan Nanemahoo, 34, is in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder in Mani's death.
An autopsy conducted on Friday found Mani died of multiple stab wounds.
Police say the two men knew each other.
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
TREND LINE Trudeau Liberals 'under siege' across the country, with Conservatives cracking red 'fortresses' like Toronto and Vancouver: Nanos
Hot on the heels of the Conservatives' stunning byelection victory in the riding of Toronto—St. Paul's, new seat projection data from Nanos Research show ridings considered previously safe for the Liberals are increasingly up for grabs.
Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him ─ for now
U.S. President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.
New tow truck requirements kick in, as province takes oversight of troubled industry
The Ontario government says it is cracking down on fraudulent tow truck drivers with a new certification requirement it calls a first among Canada's provinces.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
Need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning? Here's what could be happening, according to experts
If you are clogging your clock app with multiple morning alarms, you’re setting yourself up for a groggy morning, experts say.
Calgarians urged to keep up water conservation; 16 Avenue reopens as feeder main prepares for flushing
City of Calgary officials warned residents about letting up on their conservation efforts at Friday's afternoon update regarding ongoing feeder main repairs and water restrictions.
Albertans asked to be safe and smart this Canada Day long weekend
Officials are asking Albertans to think twice before they start the celebrations this Canada Day long weekend.
'It's anybody's guess': Flames set to pick ninth in unpredictable 2024 NHL Draft
The Calgary Flames hold the ninth overall pick in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft, in a year where there is not much consensus about where the top prospects will be selected.
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
'Our last stand': Murder-conspiracy trial sees phone texts from Coutts blockade
A picture of rage and determination among COVID-19 protesters at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was spelled out in text messages shown Thursday at a murder-conspiracy trial.
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon house explosion
The Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house explosion Thursday night.
Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit expands as Sask. gets $327M infrastructure boost
The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced joint funding of $327 million for infrastructure projects.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Tornado watches issued for parts of southeast Sask., watch ends for Regina
Tornado watches have been issued for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan on Friday.
-
Nelson Bird bids farewell to CTV Regina after 26 years
After 26 years with CTV Regina, Nelson Bird is ready for a new challenge.
Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
B.C. Review Board lets child killer Schoenborn keep eligibility for 28-day leave
The British Columbia Review Board has ruled that Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three children in 2008, will keep his eligibility for up to 28 days of unescorted leave from a Metro Vancouver psychiatric hospital.
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
-
Group which operates Revue Cinema seeking court injunction to keep lease
The non-profit group which runs Toronto's oldest operating movie theatre says it is seeking a court injunction after their landlord refused to renew a lease set to expire next week.
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
New tow truck requirements kick in, as province takes oversight of troubled industry
The Ontario government says it is cracking down on fraudulent tow truck drivers with a new certification requirement it calls a first among Canada's provinces.
'Multiple fatalities' after fiery crash on Laval roadway: police
Police say there are 'multiple fatalities' after a fiery crash in Laval Friday afternoon.
Child psychiatry patients sue over sex abuse allegations by two former Montreal hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
-
Major crime hike on Montreal metro concerns special constables
The Montreal metro's special constables are warning of a major hike in crime on the city's underground public transport system, and with summer festivals and tourism spiking, they feel it's only likely to get worse.
'As I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me': Fredericton woman recovering after attack in parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
75-year-old man charged with impaired driving in N.S. highway collision
A 75-year-old man from Scotch Village, N.S., is facing multiple impaired driving offences in connection to a three-vehicle collision in Mount Uniacke that hospitalized five people on Thursday.
-
Four firearms missing after N.S. business break-in
Nova Scotia RCMP is looking for four firearms after a break-in at a Whycocomagh business on Wednesday night.
Plan to improve section of Route 90 clears hurdle at Winnipeg City Council
A $586-million plan to widen and improve a section of Route 90 has cleared a hurdle at city hall, though it still remains unclear how the upgrades will be paid for.
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
-
Inquest into fatal police shooting finds officer had no other option
The inquest into the death of a Winnipeg man who was fatally shot by police determined that the officer had “no viable options” after failed attempts to use a Taser.
Carleton MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgement'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has removed Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus due to "serious lapses in judgement."
Merivale High School students build a traffic app to help get around Ottawa on the safest routes
Merivale High School students Rohan Bahl and Matthew Zhou have spent hundreds of hours working on a year-end computer science project that has grown into something much larger than first anticipated.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
Critics say end of safe consumption services in northern Ont. will strain health system, lead to more deaths
The northeast’s only remaining supervised consumption site, Safe Health Site Timmins, is shutting down its safe consumption services at the end of the month.
-
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
South-end Barrie road to be closed to through traffic for months
Starting Tuesday, Bayview Drive will be closed to through traffic from Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road.
-
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
Showdown momentarily delays – but doesn’t stop – Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it played out at Stratford City Hall.
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment
Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours.
London man arrested after crime spree
A London man is in custody in relation to several investigations over the past two weeks.
-
Lake St. Clair rebounds to offer plush fishing for world championship
Andrea Cavallini is one of 52 competitors at the Hobie Fishing World Championships in the town of Tecumseh. He is here from Tuscany, Italy and caught a 21 inch bass this morning, one of the biggest catches of the day.
-
Guns seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three guns from a traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.