Murder charge laid in Whyte Avenue apartment killing

One person has been charged in connection with a homicide at a Whyte Avenue apartment earlier this week.

The body of Krishnil Mani was found in a suite at the Whyte Fringe building at 82 Avenue and 97 Street at 5:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Nathan Nanemahoo, 34, is in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder in Mani's death.

An autopsy conducted on Friday found Mani died of multiple stab wounds.

Police say the two men knew each other.