    • Murder charge laid in Whyte Avenue apartment killing

    Police tape hangs in front of the Whyte Fringe apartment building on June 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Police tape hangs in front of the Whyte Fringe apartment building on June 26, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    One person has been charged in connection with a homicide at a Whyte Avenue apartment earlier this week.

    The body of Krishnil Mani was found in a suite at the Whyte Fringe building at 82 Avenue and 97 Street at 5:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Nathan Nanemahoo, 34, is in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder in Mani's death.

    An autopsy conducted on Friday found Mani died of multiple stab wounds.

    Police say the two men knew each other.

