EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Police investigate suspicious death at Whyte Avenue apartment

    Share
    Edmonton police are calling the death of a man suspicious after he was discovered by officers early Wednesday morning in a Whyte Avenue apartment.

    One person related to the case is in custody, the Edmonton Police Service said in an afternoon media release.

    Officers arrived at the scene at 5:13 a.m., finding the man's body inside a suite at the Whyte Fringe apartments at 9750 82 Ave. NW.

    EPS homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on the man is scheduled for Friday.

    An administrator at the building who spoke to CTV News Edmonton says police told her someone had died, but the victim didn't live in the building.

    A tenant at the building says he saw a man he didn't recognize entering the building at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and going into a third-floor suite.

    "He went straight to the apartment," Gonzalo Cornejo told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

    He says he told police the man heading to that room appeared to be talking to himself, and when the man opened the door to the apartment, there was an odd sound of metal on metal.

    "He had some keys, but the door made a weird noise when he opened, so either he was breaking in or he was the owner."

    Cornejo says he didn't hear anything unusual overnight, adding the only disturbance was the sound of the buzzer door lock going off around 5 a.m.

    He believes that's when police first arrived at the building. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canucks season ticket holder speaks out after membership revoked

    Peter Wortman has been a Vancouver Canucks season ticket holder for 33 years, and was planning to sign on again for 2024/2025. But earlier this month, he got an email saying his full-season membership had been revoked, because the team believes he’s a ticket broker.

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News