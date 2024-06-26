Police investigate suspicious death at Whyte Avenue apartment

Edmonton police are calling the death of a man suspicious after he was discovered by officers early Wednesday morning in a Whyte Avenue apartment.

One person related to the case is in custody, the Edmonton Police Service said in an afternoon media release.

Officers arrived at the scene at 5:13 a.m., finding the man's body inside a suite at the Whyte Fringe apartments at 9750 82 Ave. NW.

EPS homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on the man is scheduled for Friday.

An administrator at the building who spoke to CTV News Edmonton says police told her someone had died, but the victim didn't live in the building.

A tenant at the building says he saw a man he didn't recognize entering the building at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening and going into a third-floor suite.

"He went straight to the apartment," Gonzalo Cornejo told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

He says he told police the man heading to that room appeared to be talking to himself, and when the man opened the door to the apartment, there was an odd sound of metal on metal.

"He had some keys, but the door made a weird noise when he opened, so either he was breaking in or he was the owner."

Cornejo says he didn't hear anything unusual overnight, adding the only disturbance was the sound of the buzzer door lock going off around 5 a.m.

He believes that's when police first arrived at the building.