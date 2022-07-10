'Music makes your soul come to life': camp gives teens the chance to be rock stars

Rock Camp Alberta gave a group of teens the chance to be rock stars after a week of learning and rehearsing culminated in a concert.

The camp took place in St. Albert, the 16 participants were divided into six bands, each student being part of two bands.

“Our intention behind this is to bring the energy back into performing live and bringing students together in a band format,” said Shannon Kolotyluk, the director of Rock Camp Alberta.

“Many of the students here have multiple years of experience on their instruments… but they haven’t had the full band experience.”

The camp helps students hone their skills as musicians while also introducing them to others who share their passions.

“The people in this camp I met seven days ago for the first time… now they’re some of my closest friends,” said Darragh McManus, one of the camp participants. “Music makes your soul come to life, it just… it can get you through the good times, it can get you through the bad times, it can help you bring people closer together.

In addition to learning about music, the students got to learn about everything else that goes into live performances, including doing a professional photoshoot and handing out concert flyers to local businesses.

“It’s exhausting, it’s draining, everyone’s so tired at the end of the day, but it’s also an amazing opportunity, you get to play with a bunch of kids who have the same interests, everyone’s dedicated and it’s been a really fun experience,” added Winnith Olivier, a singer and guitar player.

The show was billed as one day only, but some of the students plan on keeping their bands together to practice and perform.

“When you listen to music, it’s like you feel it, so when I perform I try to make other people feel what I’m feeling and I think that’s the beauty of music. It brings people closer together,” said Olivier.

“When we sing those songs and it’s just our voices and the guitar… it’s just so beautiful and everything else in the world just fades away… it’s amazing,” added McManus.

The students had to learn eight to 10 songs for the concert, which was held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday.

“Anyone who really loves music, loves making music and hearing music and jamming with people should absolutely consider doing this camp because it is 100 per cent worth it,” said McManus.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson