EDMONTON -- A handful of bicyclists bared it all on Saturday to help raise awareness about bicycle safety.

The event in Edmonton was part of World Naked Bike Rides, a series of clothing-optional public protests held around the world to encourage bicycle safety. Similar events have been held in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Paul Gagnon, an event organizer, told CTV News Edmonton in an interview that the group wanted to highlight bike safety.

“There’s 2,700 connections between bikes and cars in this country,” he said. “A lot of that with a change in infrastructure could be avoided.”

The group wants to continue to see separated bike lanes throughout the entire city.

Gagnon said that being naked for the bike ride helps show the vulnerability of cyclists as they share the road with motorists.

“It attracts attention to the message,” he said. “It’s fun to participate.”

Riders gathered at Light Horse Park and travelled through intersections in central Edmonton where the most cyclist-vehicle collisions have occurred.