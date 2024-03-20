NATO chooses 2 Alberta post-secondaries for tech test centres

Two Alberta post-secondaries are teaming up with NATO.

The University of Alberta and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) have joined NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (Diana) network.

The network was created in 2022. It supports and enlists researchers and innovators in different NATO countries to problem-solve defence challenges.

The two institutions will serve as test centres to develop and test technology and products.

"With all of the different conflicts that we are seeing on the news every single day, this has never been more relevant or more important," Nate Glubish, minister of technology and innovation, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

At the University of Alberta, researchers will come from fields including artificial intelligence, quantum sensing, cyber resilience, and advanced materials and manufacturing.

"Collaboration is the key to knowledge discovery," University of Alberta vice president for strategic research initiatives and performance Andre McDonald said.

"It takes a concentrated worldwide effort to solve global issues, and that's what will make this opportunity unique."

Rajan Sawhney, minister of advanced education, said the partnership will be a mutually beneficial one.

"Not only does being designated as Diana test centers present these two world-class institutions with incredible learning opportunities for their students and researchers, it also gives them a tremendous opportunity to expand their innovation horizons, to connect with global stakeholders as they develop solutions to help NATO maintain its technological edge," Sawhney added.

The Diana network includes 182 test centres in 28 NATO countries.

The Diana Canadian Headquarters is expected to open in Halifax this summer.