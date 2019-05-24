

A Quebec company has announced plans to build a Nordic spa in Parkland County outside Edmonton.

Groupe Nordik’s $50-million project will create 450 jobs and benefit suppliers in the region. Construction could begin as soon as 2021.

“We are pleased Groupe Nordik has chosen Parkland County for the future development of their latest Western Canadian facility,” Mayor of Parkland County Rod Shaigec said in a release. “The selection of Parkland County for this venture highlights the success of our focus on business: investing in infrastructure and providing focused support to attract and retain business.”

This the fourth spa in Canada for Groupe Nordik; they have locations in Chelsea, Que., Winnipeg, Man. and construction begins at the Whitby, Ont. location in June 2019.

The Nordic spas are inspired by relaxation techniques from Scandinavian countries. Each health and wellness centre is designed to feel surrounded by nature, offering visitors thermotherapy, body care and treatments.

“This spa will draw its inspiration from the roots of wellness traditions from all cultures, adapted by, and for Canadians,’’ Martin Paquette, owner and CEO of Groupe Nordik said in a release.

The Parkland County nature spa is expected to increase tourism in the area.

“This is great news for the Edmonton region. The ongoing development of new tourism products is critical to the growth of Alberta’s visitor economy,” Shelley Grollmuss, Vice President, Industry Development for Travel Alberta said in a release.

Groupe Nordik plans to develop 10 spas across North America by 2027, including a location in the Calgary area.