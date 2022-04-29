NDP pitches Alberta car insurance freeze but the UCP isn't buying the idea
Alberta's Opposition offered a suggestion to help Albertans save money on their car insurance Friday, proposing the government freeze premiums for a year.
The call follows a new report which found that private insurance providers increased their profits by more than $150 million from 2019 to 2020. Overall, the industry profited $1.3 billion last year, the report said.
An independent analysis found that insurance companies' surpluses in both 2020 and 2021 totalled about $2 billion.
On Friday, the NDP published a list of five companies seeking increases of up to five per cent, as they pointed out that rates are up overall since the pandemic started.
"There were fewer vehicles on the road, fewer collisions and that should have led to lower rates. And in fact, in other provinces it did. But not in Alberta, car insurance rates here skyrocketed," said NDP Finance Critic Shannon Phillips.
"Private companies are gonna do what private companies do. But it was the UCP's responsibility to look out for ordinary people and they failed Alberta families."
Last week, Premier Jason Kenney accused the NDP of trying to bring in "Soviet-style" public insurance. He acknowledged that premiums for some have increased since 2019, but pointed out that rates fell in the province 0.8 per cent overall in the last 12 months.
The industry had no choice but to increase rates on some policies because of increasing awards in personal injury cases, Kenney said on April 19.
"The problem we had two or three years back is that a lot of the companies were actually losing money in the Alberta market and they were just pulling out," he told reporters at the time.
Kenney believes more choice in a free market will determine fair rates, and his government provided a list of seven companies that are lowering rates on drivers.
"Auto insurance rates have stabilized following the passage of Bill 41 last session, which addressed many of the underlying problems in the insurance industry that were driving rate increases," said UCP Press Secretary Kassandra Kitz on Friday.
"Rates are currently sitting at minus 0.83 percent year over year, according to the Automobile Insurance Rate Board."
The NDP worries that number is on the rise though, and Leader Rachel Notley is hoping to make the issue top of mind the next time Albertans vote.
"Albertans can go to the polls and choose if they want a UCP government that continues to let insurance companies that continue to pick their pocket, or if they want an NDP government that will help keep the family car on the road," she said.
The next election is scheduled for May 29, 2023 but Notley said her team is preparing for an early vote.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
Calgary
-
'Diversity is genocide': Racist posters found in north Calgary
Calgary police are investigating racist posters found in the community of Thorncliffe on Friday.
-
Calgary firefighters extinguish blaze on SAIT campus
At least a hundred people were forced out of a building on the SAIT campus on Friday because of a fire.
-
'Basically strangers': Calgarian receiving liver donation from co-worker she barely knew
Though Karla Frisko and Scott Watson work together, Frisko admits the pair were "basically strangers" when Watson offered to give her a donation she'd been desperately searching for.
Saskatoon
-
Three people arrested, charged for drug trafficking in stolen vehicle, Saskatoon police say
Three people have been arrested for drug trafficking after Saskatoon Police Service intervened during a traffic stop on Thursday.
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 modelling projects long plateau: physician town hall
Saskatchewan COVID-19 modelling projects a long plateau in infection and hospitalizations due to increased mixing, according to slides from the Saskatchewan Health Authority physician town hall on Thursday night.
-
'It's chaos': Overdose prevention organizations highlight continued need for government funding
Saskatchewan's two overdose prevention sites are continuing their calls for funding from the provincial government as the number of people using them increases.
-
Inquest into death of Samwel Uko scheduled to begin in May
An inquest into the death of Samwel Uko will begin at the end of May.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire
A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.
Toronto
-
'I was forced to be silent': Toronto condo owner told to remove Ukrainian flag from window
A Toronto condo owner says she was told to remove a Ukrainian flag from her apartment window by the property management company that oversees operations at the building.
-
Blind senior gets wish to see Maple Leafs play with help of special glasses
A 78-year-old avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Nova Scotia is getting the opportunity to see his favourite team play in person tonight thanks to a charity that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors.
-
Gas prices at $2 per litre 'the new normal' in GTA this summer, analyst says
Greater Toronto Area gas prices are set to go up another two cents per litre tomorrow and at least one industry analyst says that he expects $2 per litre to be “the new normal” for drivers this summer.
Montreal
-
Montreal cop under investigation after pushing homeless man into concrete on video
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
Census shows that Quebec has country's third-largest trans and non-binary population
Quebec has the third-largest population of transgender and non-binary people in Canada, according to most recent census, though the proportion of the population is lowest among the provinces.
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Ottawa
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy rolls into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Fire damages 13 unit residential building in Ottawa's east end
Firefighters responded to 911 calls at approximately 8:40 p.m. Thursday reporting a fire in a four-storey building on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | Police seeking tips on 17 suspicious fires in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service continues to investigate 17 suspicious fires in the city, and they're hoping the public can help them identify the people responsible.
-
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: 62 in hospital, 3 deaths reported this week
There are 62 people with COVID-19 in Waterloo region hospitals – that’s up six from this time last week. Seven of those patients are in ICU.
Northern Ontario
-
Place des Arts officially opens in Sudbury
From a dream to finally being able to open its doors, the Place des Arts -- northern Ontario’s first and sole multidisciplinary arts and culture centre -- is ready to welcome the public in downtown Sudbury in the new Larch Street facility.
-
Food safety concerns stops efforts to feed the Sudbury homeless
A Sudbury charitable organization that has been providing hot meals to the homeless for the past year and a half has been shut down by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
-
Highway 69 reopened after vehicle fire
There were some tense moments on Highway 69 south of Sudbury on Friday afternoon after a vehicle burst into flames.
Winnipeg
-
Oncoming storm could push Manitoba to 2009 flood levels: province
An oncoming storm expected to hit Manitoba throughout the weekend could push floodwaters to 2009 levels, the province says.
-
'We believe our athletes': Brandon University apologizes after investigation found soccer coach sexually harassed players
Brandon University has apologized after an external investigation detailed incidents of harassment and sexual violence within its women’s soccer program, pledging a full review of its athletics department.
-
Non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas postponed, AMC says
A non-confidence vote on Grand Chief Arlen Dumas has been postponed until after a workplace investigation can be completed.
Vancouver
-
Jail time for B.C. man in bust that uncovered enough drugs to fatally dose a sold-out Canucks crowd 4 times
A man convicted in what British Columbia Mounties called their detachment's largest-ever seizure of drugs, weapons and cash will serve more than a decade behind bars.
-
Vancouver police release photos of suspect in string of indecent acts at Langara College
Vancouver police have released surveillance images of a man suspected of exposing his genitals in public at Langara College on three recent occasions.
-
Hot and dry: What the Farmer’s Almanac is saying about B.C.'s summer forecast
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, much of the country is in for a "sizzling summer," with "very warm, dry" conditions expected for parts of B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Man in critical condition after Victoria highrise apartment fire
A man who was rescued from a highrise balcony after a fire broke out in a downtown Victoria apartment Friday morning is in hospital in critical condition.
-
Victoria police say 'Freedom Convoy' protests at B.C. legislature cost $385K in overtime
Victoria police say the 'Freedom Convoy' protests at the B.C. legislature cost the province more than $385,000 in officer overtime.
-
New staff member saves Victoria daycare from losing spaces, but struggles remain
A Victoria daycare has bought itself time through a last-minute hire, after nearly being forced to tell two dozen families their children would no longer have a child-care spot. The non-profit group says its position highlights a greater problem in our work force.