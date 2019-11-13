EDMONTON -- One of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's top advisers spent tens of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on flights, meals and fancy hotels on a trip to London, alleges the opposition NDP.

NDP MLA Heather Sweet, opposition critic for democracy and ethics, held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the spending habits of principal adviser David Knight-Legg.

She said Knight-Legg, an international banker who is being paid $195,000 per year by Kenney's office, has expensed "three times more than any other member of the Premier's staff, including the Chief of Staff."

His expenses are so high that in six months, they've already eclipsed spending by NDP Leader Rachel Notley's principal secretary over four years, Sweet said.

Breaking down those expenses, Sweet said Knight-Legg spent $18,680.77 on four trips to London that were each three to four days long.

Sweet questioned why one of Kenney's advisers would make pricey trips to London in light of the UCP government's recent budget cuts.

"While the Premier is hiking taxes, cutting funding for schools and hospitals, disbanding firefighting teams and throwing Albertans off the senior's drug plan amid claims the province is broke, David Knight-Legg was living a life of luxury in London at Alberta taxpayers' expense," she said.

UCP RESPONSE

In response, the UCP issued a statement noting Knight-Legg was "a highly-credentialed and experienced business professional" who was working to bring business to Alberta, including hosting meetings with investors at the hotels.

"This obviously includes meeting with companies and investors to sell the merits of Alberta," reads the statement.

The statement goes on to note that the expenses were inline with government policy and that high hotel rates aren't abnormal in global cities like London.

Matt Wolf, executive director of issues management for the premier's office, also reacted on Twitter.

The fact that the socialist NDP doesn’t understand that London is a global financial capital shows just how ignorant they truly are. 3/x #ableg #abpoli — Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) November 13, 2019

He said that the adviser's role involves meeting with companies and investors to bring investment back to Alberta.

Earlier this month, NDP Leader Rachel Notley criticized Kenney for spending more than $16,000 on a charter flight for him and fellow Conservative premiers in the summer.

Kenney, she said, chartered the Sunwest flight from the Calgary stampede to a premiers' meeting in Saskatoon.

The passenger list included Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his wife, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and his wife and then-Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod.

Kenney made no apologies for the flight, saying it was the only time he's chartered one apart from visting northern Alberta when a massive wildfire was devastating the area.

He said the flight to Saskatchewan was an example of investing in "critical relationships" with like-minded premiers.