Neurodiverse employees using their talents to redact body camera footage in new project

Edmonton police and local IT company Technology North are currently training neurodiverse workers in a project centred around body camera footage redaction.

The research development project, which began in June, is working with four of Technology North's employees, two of whom have autism.

The team is working to redact certain information and footage recorded by body cameras in low-complexity incidents, such as traffic stops, according to police.

"This work must often be done frame by frame and requires high attention to detail, a quality that autistic employees exemplify," stated Edmonton police.

The process involves removing footage that "infringe on the privacy of individual(s) not directly involved in the police interaction," including license plates on nearby vehicles, people walking past and sensitive information on documents, a phone screen or a computer screen.

The work is "structured and repeatable," which suits the "extraordinary capabilities and talents" of the neurodiverse employees, according to Supt. Derek McIntyre.

"This project is a testament to a successful partnership between Technology North and the EPS, which aims to create large-scale, meaningful digital-age jobs for youth and adults on the autism spectrum and beyond," Ling Huang, the president and CEO of Technology North said.

"Technology North and EPS are setting a benchmark in community-driven initiatives by offering individuals and families hope rather than despair and paving the way for an enhanced quality of life and independence."

In 2004, Huang's son was diagnosed with autism. That diagnosis eventually resulted in the creation of Technology North Digital Services, a dedicated autism employment program.

The project with police currently has no end date and if it is successful, will take place along with the phased implementation of body cameras.

"We are hopeful that this work is a good fit and that we can provide an environment that feels supportive, adaptable and inclusive for Technology North’s neurodiverse team,” Acting Chief Ron Anderson said.

Service-wide implementation of buddy cameras on Edmonton police officers is set to begin in fall 2024 and continue into 2025.