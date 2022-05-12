New $96M interchange to unlock 'economic potential' for Leduc, EIA

Construction on a new long-awaited interchange at Highway 2 and 65 Avenue in Leduc will begin this summer, the province announced Thursday.

The project includes a new overpass over the Queen Elizabeth II Highway with new on-off ramps, improvements to existing ramps in the area, completion of Perimeter Road and 65 Avenue, and intersection improvements at 65 Avenue and 50 Street in Leduc.

The joint project, shared with the City of Leduc, will receive $80 million from the province with an expected three-year completion target. The total cost is pegged around $96 million.

So far, $5 million has been spent on engineering and design work and land acquisition. The province anticipates 470 new construction jobs to be created.

Premier Jason Kenney said the project would help ease traffic flow in the area and ensure secondary access for medivac and EMS vehicles for airport transfers.

"(This project) makes a long-term improvement to the quality of life for folks relying on this key transportation corridor," Kenney said.

"This day has finally come," said Bob Young, Leduc mayor, adding it remained the city's number one infrastructure priority since early 2000.

"This is an essential infrastructure project," he added. "This development will play a vital role in unlocking our region's full economic potential."

Preliminary design work for the interchange was released in 2017.