New affordable housing development coming to Holyrood neighbourhood

A parcel of land in the Holyrood neighbourhood will soon be home to Edmonton's newest supportive housing development.

MP Randy Boissonnault made the announcement on Friday, along with Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador and Susan McGee of Homeward Trust.

The development at 94 Avenue and 83 Street is part of the federal government's rapid housing initiative.

Boissonnault said the $4 billion initiative will see 15,000 units built in Canada.

"These are affordable homes for people who need them the most and who need them urgently," he told reporters.

"This is just the latest rapid housing project that is being built in Edmonton. It will certainly not be the last."

Boissonnault said the development would be ready for move-in within two years.

"Like many cities across Canada, houselessness is one of the most significant issues currently facing Edmonton. There’s a critical shortage of housing for low-income earners," Sohi said.

"It is a challenging problem, but we know the answer. Housing and health support. This new supportive housing demonstrates the commitment that will be needed from all orders of government to continue to address this crisis."

Sohi said 2,700 units of affordable housing have been built in Edmonton in recent years, and the city has committed to build 3,600 more, including the Holyrood development.

More than 3,100 people in Edmonton have no permanent home, according to the most recent numbers from the city.