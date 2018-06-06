The Alberta government has rolled out a new design for driver’s licences and identification cards.

The new design includes updated security features such as clear windows, laser engraving and 3D embossing, making it more challenging to change or duplicate.

“We are the first jurisdiction in North America to integrate this combination of design and security to protect Albertans from ID theft and prevent fraud,” Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean said in a statement, “We are using the latest technology available to safeguard people’s personal information and prevent scams.”

The province said some of the security features include the clear windows, rainbow printing, a unique tin-like sound when the card is dropped on a hard surface, laser engraving, raised print, and embossed Alberta shield and dinosaur.

The new cards are in production, and the province said they cost less to manufacture than the previous design, it’s expected the new cards will save more than $1 million per year in taxpayer dollars.

Current cards will be phased out through the regular renewal process.

The licence design features Castle Mountain and the Bow River in Banff National Park in the background, while the design of the ID cards features a wild rose, Alberta’s provincial flower.

Both cards also feature an image of an Albertosaurus, a dinosaur first discovered in Alberta.

The cards were last redesigned in 2009.