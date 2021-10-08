New app designed to save opioid users from overdose now available in Edmonton
A new Government of Alberta app designed to safeguard opioid users who use alone against overdoses has been expanded to include Edmonton.
Opioid users in Edmonton can now use the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS) app by first entering their location, then a two-minute timer will begin.
An alarm will go off when the two minutes expires and if there's no response, the user will get a call from STARS.
STARS will then dispatch paramedics if needed.
"If you are in Edmonton, use the DORS app when using opioids and other substances, especially when using alone," Mike Ellis, Alberta Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a news release.
The DORS app was developed by Alberta company Aware 360 and first piloted in Calgary.
The province is investing $325,000 into the DORS app testing phase.
Alberta is the first province in Canada to use an app to try to prevent opioid-related deaths.
According to the province, more than 70 per cent of opioid-related deaths happen in a private residence.
SUPERVISED CONSUMPTION SERVICES
The province says it's also exploring options for new supervised consumption services in "underserved" areas in Edmonton. The Strathcona area is the first location being considered.
“For people in Edmonton who do not use at home, having supervised consumption services outside of the downtown core will make these services more accessible. This additional overdose prevention capacity in Edmonton will help reduce the harms of drug use,” Ellis said.
According to the province, Edmonton is experiencing more harmful opioid-related incidents than the rest of Alberta.
Outside of Edmonton, opioid-related deaths were down 32 per cent from June to July, said the province.
As part of a $1.5 million pilot project, Edmonton is the first city where people can access publicly funded nasal naloxone kits.
Nearly 1,500 kits have been handed out so far.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is exploring the latest massive data leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Substance abuse correlated with higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection: study
A new study has found that individuals with substance use disorder are more likely than others to have contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week
Facebook confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Calgary
-
Alberta school staff, parents concerned about COVID-19 measures protecting students
Consort School principal Kevin Van Lagen says he's not confident in the province's ability to share timely information with parents and teachers.
-
'Upsetting for some': More COVID-19 protocol for Rocky View Schools staff, parents and volunteers
The superintendent of Rocky View Schools, the fifth largest school board in Alberta, says the division has decided to fall in line with requirements previously announced by other school boards in the region.
-
Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire
An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Sask. tribal council pushed local leadership for homeless shelter after it 'lost faith' in former operations
The agency taking over operations at a Saskatchewan homeless shelter says it was in desperate need of local leadership.
-
Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.
Regina
-
576 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 576 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four more deaths.
-
Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Vancouver
-
Vaccine mandate for B.C. teachers should be done provincially, not by school district: union president
The president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation is speaking out against the province's assertion that vaccine mandates for educators aren't its responsibility but up to school districts.
-
Here's how many black bears were killed by B.C. conservation in September, according to provincial data
Dozens more black bears were killed by conservation officers in B.C. last month, the latest provincial data shows.
-
TransLink, ICBC the latest of B.C.'s largest employers to mandate vaccination policies
Two of British Columbia's largest employers are implementing mandatory vaccination policies for their workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 124 reopened after crash in Sundridge
All lanes of Highway 124 have been reopened in Sundridge following a crash Friday afternoon, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet just before 3 p.m.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
Food prices are rising ahead of Thanksgiving and here's why
Soaring grocery prices are noticed by shoppers and retailers ahead of Thanksgiving weekend in Toronto.
Winnipeg
-
Majority of Manitoba's 130 new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated residents
Manitoba public officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with two deaths.
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating death at Rainbow Stage
Winnipeg's Rainbow Stage is mourning a long-time member who died this week while working in the theatre, prompting an investigation from Workplace Safety and Health.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. opens 'largest conference space on the Westshore' at Royal Roads University
The multi-purpose building, dubbed the Dogwood Auditorium, will be open for public event bookings beginning January 2022, the province announced Friday.
-
Letter signed by 200 leaders seeks protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests
A Vancouver-based environmental group says more than 200 people including scientists, Indigenous leaders, politicians, actors and artists, have signed a letter calling on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to halt old-growth logging.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update before long weekend
B.C. health officials will release an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunization rates and other relevant information Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario installs new HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto rapper wanted for first-degree murder arrested in Los Angeles
Toronto police say that a local rapper wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested by police in Los Angeles.
-
Police arrest one of three suspects wanted in violent Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and abduction
Police have arrested one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a botched abduction in Hamilton, Ont. that left a father gravely injured and one of his son's dead.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister says Montreal family doctors don't work enough, shifts new jobs to suburbs
Politicians and doctors are angry after a sudden shift of 30 doctor positions from the city to the nearby suburbs—which the health minister defended by saying Montreal doctors need to work harder. The move has been called political interference and has already sparked a legal challenge.
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.
London
-
24 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new death.
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
-
London, Ont. lotto winners scratch off $75K jackpot
A London, Ont. couple turned a $3 instant win ticket into a $75,000 payout - the largest prize possible on the ticket.
Kitchener
-
22 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; 85 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as more than 85 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.
-
93.3 per cent of Grand River Hospital staff fully vaccinated; unvaccinated staff will be placed on unpaid leave
Grand River Hospital officials say 93.3 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated and another one per cent have received at least one dose.
-
Keep gatherings small, follow public health measures this Thanksgiving: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to only gather in small groups and take health precautions for Thanksgiving this year.