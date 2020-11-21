Advertisement
New case of COVID-19 at Edmonton Institution
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 2:49PM MST
Maximum security prison, Edmonton Institution.
EDMONTON -- A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Edmonton Institution.
Correctional Service Canada said an inmate tested positive for the disease and was recently brought into custody.
As of Friday, seven workers at the institution have contracted the virus and are isolating at home.
The inmate case is not linked to any of the staff infections.