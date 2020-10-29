EDMONTON -- It's called “Georgie Shark and COVID-19” and it features a smiling blue shark with unruly hair swimming through a sea of red viruses.



The book was written by local family physician Dr. Stephanie Liu in hopes of explaining a global pandemic to her three-year-old daughter.



“I found it really difficult to explain to my kids why they can’t see their grandparents as regularly, why they have to wear masks... why I have to wash their hands all the time," Liu told CTV News Edmonton.





The words and child friendly illustrations tell the story of Georgie the shark, named after Liu’s 15-month-old son, as he navigates a strange new world of closed playgrounds and schools, physical distancing, and masks.



“The school, the mall, the playground is all closed because of COVID-19... and he learns what COVID-19 is," the mother explained. "He finds out he doesn’t get to see his grandparents that much."

This isn’t Liu's first book. She also wrote “Madi Monkey Learns the Body" a few years ago, too .



With the pandemic now into its 11th month, she wants her latest creation to spread a message about hope: If families stay positive, they will persevere.





“Georgie, don’t be sad. COVID-19 might stop us from being able to cuddle but it will never stop us from talking to each other or loving each other,” Liu reads.

“If all of us work together, we will beat COVID-19. Love, Grandma and Grandpa.”



More on the book can be found on Liu's blog, Life of Dr. Mom.