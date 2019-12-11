EDMONTON -- Edmonton police can now get DNA results in less than two hours.

The ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System processes forensic samples and interprets data automatically, giving results faster.

The Rapid DNA does not reveal information about the person's appearance and medical or behavioural conditions to remove human bias and deliver an objective assessment.

The Edmonton Police Service is the first police force in Canada to use this tool.

"Policing as a whole is transforming, and a significant component to our strategy is leveraging technologies that can create immediate value and impact," EPS Chief Dale McFee said.

EPS will use Rapid DNA at the Forensic Services Branch as part of a pilot program for 90 days.