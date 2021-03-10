EDMONTON -- Alberta's education minister announced 14 new school projects Wednesday including a new catholic high school in north Edmonton.

New schools, replacements, modernizations and expansions were also announced for communities including Sherwood Park, Evansburg, Manning, Fort Vermilion, Camrose, Red Deer, and Calgary.

The province said it plans to spend $1.6 billion over the next three years on school infrastructure.

In addition to the projects announced Wednesday, the funding will go towards more than 62 previously-announced school projects, 19 of which are expected to be completed through 2021-22.

The province said the newly-announced money for the Edmonton high school will go to design work.

Here's a full list of the school projects announced Wednesday: