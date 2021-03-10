Advertisement
New Edmonton high school among 14 school projects announced in Alberta
Education minister Adriana Lagrange announces 14 new school projects at an Edmonton school on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Alberta's education minister announced 14 new school projects Wednesday including a new catholic high school in north Edmonton.
New schools, replacements, modernizations and expansions were also announced for communities including Sherwood Park, Evansburg, Manning, Fort Vermilion, Camrose, Red Deer, and Calgary.
The province said it plans to spend $1.6 billion over the next three years on school infrastructure.
In addition to the projects announced Wednesday, the funding will go towards more than 62 previously-announced school projects, 19 of which are expected to be completed through 2021-22.
The province said the newly-announced money for the Edmonton high school will go to design work.
Here's a full list of the school projects announced Wednesday:
- Airdrie - Addition and modernization of St. Martin de Porres High School
- Calgary - New complex in south Calgary (Grades K-12), funding to support ownership options for Montgomery School
- Camrose - New high school (Grades 9-12)
- Coaldale - Replacement and reconfiguration of Kate Andrews High School
- Edmonton - New high school in north Edmonton (Grades 10-12)
- Evansburg - Modernization of Grand Trunk School (Grades K-12)
- Fort Vermilion - Modernization of Fort Vermilion Public School (Grades K-12)
- Lethbridge - New elementary school in west Lethbridge (Grades K-5)
- Manning - New school in Manning (Grades K-12)
- Milk River - Modernization of Milk River School (Grades K-12)
- Red Deer - Modernization and addition to Huntington Hills High School, new middle school (full build design was approved in 2019)
- Sherwood Park - Replacement and expansion of École Claudette-et-Denis-Tardif School (Grades K-6)