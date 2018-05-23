As construction continues on the new Stantec Tower, developers said the structure is now taller than any other highrise in downtown Edmonton.

ICE District Properties Joint Venture measuring the new tower at 54 storeys and 197 metres tall.

Officials said the tower will continue to grow about three metres each week. When it is finished, it will stand 66 storeys, or 251 metres tall and the tallest tower in western Canada.

The tower will feature 29 floors of office space, with 483 residential suites on the floors above.

Stantec Tower is expected to be topped off in the fall. The first to move in will be Stantec personnel, as the tower will be home to the company’s headquarters.