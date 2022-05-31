New ICU at U of A's Brain Centre will double capacity: province
The University of Alberta Hospital Brain Centre is getting a new neurosciences intensive care unit. The announcement was initially made as part of the 2022 budget, and the province expanded on it on Tuesday.
The new ICU will be made possible because of a $98 million investment from the provincial government and the University Hospital Foundation.
The money will fund construction of an up-to-date space that will replace the existing ICU, which is nearly 40 years old. The new facility will have double the capacity of the existing one.
“This funding brings the province a step closer to providing a new and expanded world-class neuro ICU unit to give patients with life-threatening conditions such as strokes, head injuries and tumours the best chance for treatment and recovery,” said Health Minister Jason Copping in a written release.
“The Biggs and Allen Neurosciences ICU at the University of Alberta Hospital is one of only two dedicated neurocritical care units in Canada, providing care to more than 900 patients per year. Our team provides world-class care in a unit that isn’t able to grow with us due to space limitations,” said Dr. Dennis Djogovic, medical director, University of Alberta Hospital neurosciences ICU. “As technology advances and our population grows, we look forward to being able to provide cutting-edge care to our patients with complex neurological and neurosurgical disorders in a quieter, more private setting that can better accommodate families as they provide essential support for their loved one’s healing.”
The province says about 12 per cent of admissions at the U of A hospital are brain-related. The facility serves as a referral centre for northern Alberta, northeastern British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories.
Construction is expected to take five years.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Calgary
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
Saskatoon
-
18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.
-
Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon
It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.
-
3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Regina city council may use federal funding to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre
Regina city council may attempt to dip into federal funding to put towards a new indoor aquatic centre.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
-
Healthcare remains top concern for Ontario voters, survey suggests
A new survey suggests that even as Ontario voters see living costs rising, health care remains their top priority as they prepare to cast their ballots.
-
E-transfer sent to the wrong person? The money could be gone for good
Two Ontario residents are warning others to double check their Interac e-transfers recipients before they send the transfers after they lost money making the same mistake.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Ottawa
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
-
Storm recovery costing Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million
The May 21 storm has cost Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million, more than five times what the 2018 tornadoes cost, CEO Bryce Conrad says.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police on scene of reported bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery.
Northern Ontario
-
Large film studio opening in North Bay as city's film footprint grows
Hollywood of the North, as many have dubbed North Bay, is getting a new film studio.
-
Northeastern Ontario communities under a severe thunderstorm warning
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elliot Lake, Manitoulin, Chapleau, Kapuskasing and Hearst, Environment Canada said Tuesday.
-
Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 70 displaced after fire at North Vancouver seniors' housing complex
North Vancouver Mounties are investigating a fire at a housing complex that led to one death and dozens of people being displaced Tuesday.
-
B.C. man tries to get sexual assault conviction thrown out because he was not tried in French
A B.C. man who argued his conviction for sexual assault should be overturned because his right to be tried in French was violated has lost his appeal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP say no one injured following reports of possible shooting in Coquitlam
Authorities say no one has been injured following reports of a possible shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teens climb tree to escape bear as encounters on the rise
Bear encounters are on the rise on Vancouver Island, and the latest incident resulted in two teenagers having to scramble up a tree for safety.
-
Saving Greater Victoria school music program 'a harder fight than it needed to be,' parents say
Families in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are celebrating after fundraising efforts saved the district's elementary school strings music program from being cut next year.
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.