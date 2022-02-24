Alberta Budget 2022: What the province plans to build, expand and repair for $20B
Alberta's UCP government laid out its infrastructure priorities in Budget 2022 Thursday, with plans to average $6.7 billion in capital spending over the next three years.
The spending fades from $7.5 billion this year to just over $6 billion in 2024-25.
The previous NDP government spent $9 billion on capital projects in 2017-18, before dropping that to $6.1 billion the next year.
The government is hoping the projects funded now will support 31,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction, engineering and other trades over the next three years.
HEALTHCARE
A large chunk of that cash, $2.2 billion, is intended to increase healthcare capacity.
Major projects that were previously announced in Red Deer, Calgary and La Crete, will get about $670 million of that.
The government will also spend $49.6 million over three years to begin construction on the redevelopment of the Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit at the University of Alberta Hospital Brain Centre.
That project hopes to increase ICU capacity in the unit from 11 to 24 spaces. It also aims to create 18 new inpatient beds at the University of Alberta Hospital.
The Alberta Surgical Initiative Capital Program, which is intended to reduce wait times, is funded for $133 million over three years. That money is for public, not privately-operated, facilities.
Modernizing continuing care facilities and creating new spaces will cost $204 million over three years.
SCHOOLS
The budget commits $1.5 billion over the next three years for school projects.
A total of 24 new schools will be built over the next two years, at a total cost of $827 million.
Alberta will also invest $46.5 million over three years to support charter schools. The province is considering adding campuses that could house several charter schools in a single facility.
Maintenance and renewal on existing education buildings will cost $209 million.
ROADS AND BRIDGES
Building, expanding and repairing roads and bridges across Alberta is forecast to cost $1.8 billion over three years.
Of that cash, $420 million will go to various highway twinning, widening and expansion projects that are not specified in the budget.
Additionally, a new bridge near La Crete is funded for $185 million, $120 million is earmarked to twin Highway 11 from Red Deer to Rocky Mountain House, and $400 million is set aside for ongoing ring road projects in Edmonton and Calgary.
Many of these plans have already been announced by UCP MLAs, but the budget lays out when the province plans to pay for them.
MUNICIPALITIES
Alberta will spend $5.8 billion over three years to support projects in cities, towns and smaller communities.
That includes municipal infrastructure projects like roads and bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure and public transit upgrades.
The Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) will provide $485 million in each of the next two years, before it is replaced by the Local Government Fiscal Framework (LGFF).
That amount will rise to $722 million in 2024-25 for the first year of the new LGFF.
A $7.5 million investment in the Red Deer Regional Airport aims to bring low-cost passenger service to that airport, and Sundre will receive the same amount for its wastewater treatment plant.
OTHER PROJECTS
Alberta's Capital Plan provides $806 million over the next three years for public safety and emergency services, including a new Chief Medical Examiner's office in Calgary. Planning studies to increase court capacity in Edmonton and Sherwood Park will cost a total of $2 million, but there is no money set aside to fund construction yet.
The province will also invest $750 million in agriculture and natural resources projects, including $272 million in funding under the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program, and a new Clean Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will receive $10 million.
Family, social supports and housing will receive $301 million over three years, which includes $55.1 million towards the redevelopment of the Yellowhead Youth Centre.
Projects at post-secondary institutions will receive $209 million through the Capital Plan, with both major projects in Calgary.
This budget also includes $390 million to build high-speed internet networks, primarily for rural Albertans.
Sport, recreation, cultural and community facilities will receive $306 million over the next three years, with most of the major projects in southern Alberta, although $5 million dollars will go to the construction of the McMurray Métis Cultural Centre.
Calgary flood recovery and mitigation projects will receive $473.6 million.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
LIVE NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
Shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday to decry their country's invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media. Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow.
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
How Ukraine's military compares to Russia's
Data about each country's military muscle suggests Russia is entering Ukraine with a significant advantage when it comes to personnel and weaponry.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Live updates: Biden says sanctions won't disrupt oil markets
U.S. President Joe Biden says the sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will not disrupt the global oil and natural gas markets.
3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing
Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing.
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
Calgary
-
Alberta budget 2022: Calgary hospitals, trade schools and U of C to benefit
Breaking down some of the spending announcements for Calgary to come out of Alberta's latest budget.
-
Ukrainians in Calgary cry out for support after Russian invasion
Within hours of military aggression by Russia, members of Ukrainian diaspora in Calgary are rallying together, calling for Canada and the international community to offer support to the democratic European nation.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta budget back in the black as oil prices drive $500M surplus
The province is now reporting a $500 million surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and surpluses of $900 million and $700 million projected for the two years to come.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
Man shot by Saskatoon officer released from hospital, now in police custody
Saskatoon police chief Troy Cooper has released more details regarding an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.
-
'I just feel sick': Russian attack stuns Saskatoon Ukrainian community
As tensions escalated, a Saskatoon woman brought her parents to Canada from Ukraine. Now she has no idea if they'll be able to go home and fears for her friends and relatives still in the country.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing 7-year-old Sask. girl found, father arrested: RCMP
A seven-year-old girl missing since November has been located and her father has been arrested, Sask. RCMP say.
-
37 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan reported 37 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province’s weekly update for Feb. 13-19.
-
Regina Fire, police investigating after suspected fatal house fire early Thursday morning
An investigation is underway after a suspected-fatal house fire in Regina Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | N.B. to drop all COVID-19 restrictions on March 14; vaccine passport ends Monday
New Brunswick is the latest Maritime province to announce plans to remove all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Premier Blaine Higgs said pandemic-related restrictions and mandates will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on March 14.
-
'No answers to our pain': N.B. families upset after report finds mysterious brain illness doesn't exist
A highly-anticipated report investigating the validity of a neurological syndrome of unknown cause has found that no such illness exists.
-
N.S. reports five new COVID-19 related hospital admissions Thursday, six discharges
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting five new hospital admissions related to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with six discharges.
Toronto
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario's top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Toronto’s historic Hudson’s Bay location is closing in May
For nearly five decades, Hudson’s Bay has been a fixture at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor in Toronto. But in a matter of months, that’s set to change.
-
Another snowstorm is headed towards southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is bracing for yet another round of snow that is expected to create hazardous travel conditions on Friday.
Montreal
-
‘It feels like a nightmare’: Montreal’s Ukrainian community protests Russian invasion
'I’m in shock and I’m enraged,' said one protester near McGill University Thursday as dozens gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine after a Russian forces led an assault on the European nation.
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Support for bilingualism objectives in Official Languages Act strongest in Quebec: survey
In Canada, francophones are far more likely than anglophones to think it is important that the prime minister, Supreme Court judges, and federal ministers be bilingual, according to a new survey.
Ottawa
-
Canada announces new sanctions against Russia. This is what they're targeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
-
Downtown assault suspects may have participated in 'Freedom Convoy' protest, police say
Police say at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, the suspects assaulted a woman in her 30s and one in her 70s near the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa lifts state of emergency declared during 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration
Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city of Ottawa on Feb. 6 due to the ongoing 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration that was blocking downtown streets.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
-
Suspects wanted in Guelph shooting and Cambridge murder found inside same residence
A Guelph police investigation resulted in arrests in a Guelph shooting and a Cambridge murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's mask mandate could be lifted 'simultaneously' across most areas, including in schools
Ontario's top public health official says that he anticipates that the mask mandate will be lifted 'simultaneously' across most sectors when it is safe to do so, rather than on a piecemeal basis.
-
Northern Ontario mayor offers apology in wake of offensive video
Sables-Spanish River Mayor Les Gamble has issued an apology and revealed his grandson was one of the young people in a social media post where the 'Every Child Matters' flag was disrespected.
-
This is how much gas prices will go up in Ontario this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to increase this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving multiple trucks closes part of Trans-Canada Highway in Man., sends three people to hospital
A large crash involving multiple semi trucks and passenger vehicles has closed a section of Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba and sent three people to hospital.
-
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
Russian forces took over the Chernobyl nuclear plant after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.
-
Victim hit in face with hatchet during robbery at Winnipeg bus shelter
Police say a man was hit in the face with a hatchet during a robbery at a bus shelter in Downtown Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing
Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing.
-
'Stand against hate': More than 1,700 people report incidents during pandemic, B.C. commissioner says
A public inquiry into hate incidents experienced by British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic has so far gathered reports from more than 1,700 people, with Indigenous youth impacted disproportionately.
-
Suspect in SUV attempted to rob 88-year-old woman in Richmond parking lot, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say an 88-year-old woman was the target of an attempted robbery in the city last week.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. can no longer wait to fight climate change after fires, floods, slides: minister
British Columbia's environment minister says the province can't afford to wait any longer to confront climate change after last year's devastating fires, floods, slides and heat waves.
-
Sheltering is prohibited at Beacon Hill Park, says B.C. Supreme Court
The B.C. Supreme Court has concluded that sheltering at Beacon Hill Park is not permitted under the Trustee Act, clarifying a dispute between advocacy groups and the City of Victoria.
-
'A dark day': B.C. premier condemns Russian attack in Ukraine
B.C. Premier John Horgan is calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine an "unprovoked war of aggression" and is standing with many world leaders who are condemning the attacks.