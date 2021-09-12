New mural helps revitalize Edmonton neighbourhood and social media feeds

EDMONTON -

A new mural helping to revitalize an area of west Edmonton is also the perfect destination for a new picture for your social media profiles.

The brightly painted tunnel at Revolution Square along Stony Plain Road is a partnership between the business, the City of Edmonton, and Vignettes YEG Design Series.

The design series helps showcase local spaces by transforming them into one-of-a-kind works of art and change the way how people experience their surroundings.

The Pac Man-inspired mural is one of several other large scale murals that will be painted in the Jasper Place area.

A showcase event showing off and promoting local businesses and new mural artwork will be hosted next month.