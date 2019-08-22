The UCP government has announced a new panel to review and “enhance” the province’s revamped curriculum.

The panel is being chaired by Angus McBeath, a former superintendent for Edmonton Public Schools and vice-chaired by Jen Panteluk, the former CEO of Junior Achievement of Northern Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Other members include NAIT President Glenn Feltham, former Deputy Minister of Alberta Education Keray Henke and Associate Vice-President Academic for Red Deer College Paulette Hanna.

It was revealed by Education Minister Adriana LaGrange Thursday afternoon.

“The curriculum advisory panel will review the curriculum work done to date, global-endorsed practices, jurisdictional research and previous engagement feedback and then provide me with advice on next steps,” LaGrange said.

The news comes nearly a week after the UCP ended its agreement with the Alberta Teachers’ Association on curriculum development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed with the former NDP government and designated the ATA as the lead on the six-year project.

LaGrange called the agreement “too restrictive”.

ATA officials said it did not prevent the government from doing broader consultations and expressed concern about teachers’ involvement moving forward.

“We do have over 350 teachers working on the curriculum development group and that will continue to happen so we will be in constant contact with the ATA on curriculum and so many other matters,” said LaGrange Thursday.

The NDP government started work on updating the curriculum for every grade, in the fall of 2016.

In October, a second draft of the new K-4 curriculum was completed but field testing was put on hold after the provincial election.

LaGrange said the panel will report back in December and early next year, the government will engage with parents, students and others.

Her goal is to have elements of the new curriculum in place “very, very soon.”

More information to come…